Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $169.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

