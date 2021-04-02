ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $751,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,948 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.