ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $763,000 Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,828,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.