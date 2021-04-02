ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $828,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ventas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 224,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

