Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 36,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.36 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

