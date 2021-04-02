LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

