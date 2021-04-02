LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.66% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,550,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $41.60 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.