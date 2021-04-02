Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.97. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$629.02 million and a P/E ratio of -333.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.