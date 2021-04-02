Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$37.20 and a 12 month high of C$57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

