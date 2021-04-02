Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

ZNTL stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,211,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

