WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

