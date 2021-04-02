Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSLH. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.67. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 681.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 696.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock worth $44,978.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.