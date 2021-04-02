Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) traded up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

