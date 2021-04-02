Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 2,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure, Property, and Investments. The Offshore & Marine segment includes offshore rig design, construction, repair and upgrading, ship conversions, repair, and specialized shipbuilding.

