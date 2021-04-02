Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 632030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $472.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

