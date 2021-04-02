Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Acquires C$87,383.76 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil bought 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at C$90,053.76.
Shares of WED opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The Westaim Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.
The Westaim Company Profile
