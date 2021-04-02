Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Acquires C$87,383.76 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil bought 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at C$90,053.76.

Shares of WED opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The Westaim Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

