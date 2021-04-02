Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.73. 1,045,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,693,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Apergy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apergy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Apergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.