Traders Buy High Volume of Funko Call Options (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 38,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,459 call options.

FNKO opened at $20.96 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

