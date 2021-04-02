Uxin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 83,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,280% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,480 call options.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $582.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the first quarter valued at about $9,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 479,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

