Texas Capital Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 619 put options on the company. This is an increase of 986% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

