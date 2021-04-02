Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 172.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

