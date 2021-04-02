IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

