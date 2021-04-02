Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gentex by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 186,180 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 68.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.01 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

