Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16,145.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.