PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,243 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares in the company, valued at $388,051,461.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.