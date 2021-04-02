CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Given New GBX 635 Price Target at Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON CPP opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.41) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market cap of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of -29.40. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

