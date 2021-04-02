CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Given New GBX 635 Price Target at Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON CPP opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.41) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market cap of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of -29.40. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

