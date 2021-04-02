JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

