Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.06 ($14.19).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

