HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.57 ($84.20).

HEI opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a 52 week high of €76.28 ($89.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

