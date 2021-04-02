Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $35,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

