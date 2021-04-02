Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

MC stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

