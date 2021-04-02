American International Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

