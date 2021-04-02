Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,987 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

BIT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

