Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $197.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.