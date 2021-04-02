Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 765,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

