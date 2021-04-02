LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,244 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15,118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 284,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 282,405 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,288,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $95.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

