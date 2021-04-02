Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 415 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Groupon were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

