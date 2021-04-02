Barclays PLC Acquires 8,428 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 90,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

