Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BMRC stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $531.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

