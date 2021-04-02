Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

