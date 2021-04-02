Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.76

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 111397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

