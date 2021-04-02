Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €128.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAH3. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

PAH3 stock opened at €93.74 ($110.28) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a fifty-two week high of €94.86 ($111.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

