Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 122.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.