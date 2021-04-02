Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 122.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

