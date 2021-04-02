Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.97 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $36,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $14,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

