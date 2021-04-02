Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

