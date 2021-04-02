MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Makes New Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Black Diamond Therapeutics makes up 0.2% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 201,246 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $63,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 in the last ninety days.

BDTX stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.