Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,998 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

