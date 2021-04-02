Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,416 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Colfax worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.