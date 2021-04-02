HC Wainwright Boosts Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $48.00

Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Cullinan Management stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42. Cullinan Management has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

