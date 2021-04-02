HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

